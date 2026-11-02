Gemini could be poking through your emails - here's how to stop it

The AI revolution is coming for everything, especially your data. With Big Tech placing AI at the center of every application, the industry foists a Faustian deal upon its customers: hand over your privacy, and we'll deliver productivity gains you never dreamed of. And while those leaps in efficiency are still very much debated, it's clear that companies are set on pushing AI features one way or another.

Google, of course, is no different. Gemini, the company's flagship large language model, is a major pillar of its recent feature push. This year, Google rolled out a host of Gemini-enabled features across Gmail, ranging from voice-activated commands to live AI search features. Gemini can now provide AI-generated summaries of your most recent emails, create to-do lists, draft replies and complete other organizational tasks. Paid subscribers can also access more advanced features, such as AI-enhanced proofreading.

Many of these free features are enabled by default. This has raised concerns about whether Google's deployment of Gemini across its email suite violates users' privacy. Given the wave of lawsuits accusing the AI industry of mass copyright infringement, you'd be excused for asking whether your emails are being treated as fodder for Google's hungry Gemini algorithms.

So, is Google feeding your emails to Gemini? The answer is both yes and no. To execute these tasks, Gemini inherently needs access to the content of your emails. The real issue is whether your data migrates beyond these select uses.