This Samsung Galaxy problem sadly still exists in 2026, but you can easily fix it

Swipe up from the home screen to show your app list, press and hold an app that you don't use and then select Uninstall if it's available. You can also go to Settings > Apps, select the app and uninstall it from there. This removes the app and frees up the storage it occupies.

Some preinstalled apps won't allow that. Instead, go to the app's page in Settings > Apps and find Disable. This will prevent the app from running and hide its icon, but its files will still be on your phone. You can undo the process by going back to the same menu and tapping Enable.

If you're still stuck with an unwanted app, touch and hold an empty area of the Home screen, tap Settings and select Hide apps (or Hide apps on Home and Apps screens). Select the apps you want to hide and then hit Done. This will make their icons disappear from view, but the apps remain installed and can still send notifications.

To turn off those notifications for hidden apps, go to Settings > Notifications > App notifications, choose the hidden app and disable Allow notifications. At least you won't hear from something you never even wanted.

Keep in mind that hiding an app and turning off its notifications won't free up storage or revoke its permissions. Samsung's official instructions for disabling preinstalled apps also note that menu options may vary based on the device and software version. Avoid disabling unfamiliar system services. You can't delete core apps like Phone, Messages, Contacts, Gallery and My Files.