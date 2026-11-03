How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

For those of us who travel often, staying in a new location carries an unsettling risk: Airbnbs, hotels and other lodgings may have hidden cameras to spy on visitors. Short-term and privately owned rentals are of particular concern. While the full scale of the issue is unknown, a 2024 report from CNN found that Airbnb processed 35,000 support tickets related to "surveillance devices" in the preceding decade. While doorbell and outdoor security cameras have become increasingly common and are permitted under Airbnb rules, any indoor recording devices are banned from properties hosted on the platform.

The problem remains relatively uncommon. Airbnb said at the time of the CNN report that less than 0.1 percent of its properties were hit with safety complaints, including those related to security cameras. However, 51 percent of visitors said they don't trust short-term rentals, and such fears are not unfounded. Cameras are increasingly difficult to spot, often disguised as common home items like smoke detectors, chargers or picture frames. So it can sometimes be worth a check to ensure there are no surveillance devices in your lodging to ease your mind. But how do you find hidden cameras?