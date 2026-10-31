What is the purpose of reposting on Instagram and how do you do it?

On Insta, the repost feature lets you reshare a public post or reel from another account directly to your own followers. All of this reposted content shows up in a dedicated tab on your profile. You can check it out by tapping on your Profile pic and then on the repost icon (two circling arrows). It's the same for any profile you visit.

A repost isn't exactly the same as a regular post because this isn't new content you've created. It is, however, existing public content that you're amplifying. It will always stay tied to the original creator rather than showing up as if it's your own work. Plus, unlike when you put it up in your Stories, this one will be available for more than 24 hours. One important thing to know is that you can only repost content if the original creator has allowed it. The reverse is also valid and you have to give permission for your content to be reposted.

But thanks to where the repost button is placed, it's pretty easy to accidentally press it, causing unintentional reposts. If you want to delete any of the reposts you made, you have a few options. First, go back to the post and simply tap the repost button again to undo the action. You can also long-press on the post itself and choose Delete repost from the options there. Or, go back to the video, to tap on the bubble with your profile pic and then opt for Delete.

For a more comprehensive cleanup operation, you can head to your Profile > Your activity > Reposts and tap on Select in the corner before going through each post you want to remove. When you're done, just tap Delete at the bottom. The process is pretty much the same on the browser as it is on the mobile app.