Google fixes an annoying Photos bug that hid edited images from other apps

Google has finally fixed an irritating bug that Android users were running into when they tried to access pictures they edited in Google Photos. Over the summer, some folks found that these snaps were missing from the image picker in other apps, such as messaging and social media services.

Saving an edited image as a copy rather than overwriting the original was said to work. But for those who preferred to only have the edited version of a photo and ditch the original, this could have been an annoyance.

It took Google some time to squash this bug but, according to APK Mirror founder Artem Russakovskii and 9to5Google, the issue is resolved. Your edited images should at last be free from Google Photos purgatory.

This isn't the only major Google Photos bug that popped up recently. Last month, Google acknowledged an issue with the app that made the Share, Edit, Add to and Trash buttons on the bottom of the screen unresponsive on certain devices after a user made an edit. Within a day or so, the company resolved that issue, as Android Authority reported at the time.