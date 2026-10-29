Sony is working on a film adaptation of viral indie horror game Mouthwashing

Indie horror game Mouthwashing is making the jump to film. Sony Pictures Entertainment has acquired the rights to the game from developer Wrong Organ, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and Karyn Kusama, director of Jennifer's Body and The Invitation, is attached to direct.

The project will be written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, the screenwriters behind The Invitation, and produced by Scott Derrickson, the director of The Black Phone and Sinister. Sony is likely hoping the combination of horror talent and hit video game IP will repeat the success it saw with Resident Evil. Zach Cregger's adaptation of Capcom's survival horror series was not only a critical hit, but also a financial success.

Mouthwashing is much more grounded than Resident Evil's goofier flavor of horror. The game follows the crew of a stranded spaceship as they slowly lose their grip on reality. It isn't chock-full of jump scares, but its heavy themes and surreal imagery make it an interesting choice for a film adaptation.

The film doesn't yet have a release date, but the game has gotten a lot easier to play if you want to experience the story before you watch. Mouthwashing launched on PC in 2024 and as of today, it's also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and through Xbox Game Pass.