These Samsung Galaxy Watches won't be getting the new One UI update

In August, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which came with its latest One UI 9 Watch operating system. The company has also been releasing beta versions of the OS for the Galaxy Watch 7 and 8 lineups, with the sixth One UI 9 Watch beta update launching in late October for Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Owners in South Korea. Most previous devices will also eventually get the update, but some are now too old to get the latest OS.

While Samsung has bumped up the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2's software support to five major OS upgrades, their predecessors in the Watch lineup only get four. That might mean it's time for an upgrade if you're rocking an especially old Samsung watch. While the lack of One UI 9 Watch won't affect performance, it does mean your watch won't get bug fixes, new features or security updates. Future app compatibility is another question mark. Thankfully, only a couple of products won't get One UI 9 Watch.