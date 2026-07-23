Samsung will support the Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 with five years of updates

Yesterday's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event brought with it a host of new product announcements, including two new wearables. And if you're looking to pick up either the Galaxy Watch 9 or the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 smartwatch, you can be assured that Samsung will help it stay on your wrist for a long time.

As spotted by 9to5 Google, Samsung's latest smartwatches will be the first to receive five years of Wear OS updates. Compared to something like a phone, which manufacturers perceive as a high-cost and often long-term investment, wearables don't tend to get the same length of support. But Google is gradually working on its wrist-based commitment issues. This year's watches get an extra year versus the Galaxy Watch 8, which was only guaranteed four years of OS updates. A Pixel Watch currently comes with three years of updates.

As confirmed by SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will be supported with OS upgrades until 2031, starting with Wear OS 7, bringing them in line with Samsung's five-year commitment to security patches (which older wearables also get). Whether anyone will actually hang onto their smartwatch for that long is another question, but at least the option is there.

ICYMI yesterday, this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event revealed that the Galaxy Watch 9 gets a 20 percent battery bump over its predecessor, while the Watch Ultra 2's display gets up to 5,000 nits of brightness, up from 3,000 on the previous model. Both also benefit from a range of new AI-powered health-tracking features, and if you want to know how the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 performs in the wild, you can read our impressions after a week wearing one.