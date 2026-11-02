How long could HDDs and SSDs remain expensive?
There might be relief in sight.
If you've spent a considerable amount of time building and maintaining custom PCs, you've likely seen it all. You've seen fads come and go, and you've seen emerging technology become permanent fixtures. Recently, however, we've all seen the disastrous end results of what is now being referred to as RAMageddon.
The chip shortage that we're dealing with today often feels reminiscent of the one from 2020, when both video game consoles and prebuilt PCs became frustratingly difficult to obtain, though they each have different root causes. While RAM, processors and even video cards are experiencing some astonishingly high prices, two PC components that have found themselves slightly shielded from the massive price hikes are hard drives and solid-state drives.
Though they are still being heavily impacted, the industry appears to be heading toward some form of relief. It may just take a bit of time to get to the finish line.
The current state of HDDs and SSDs
The current market for HDDs and SSDs is an interesting one. Regardless of whether you're buying an enthusiast drive with upwards of 20 terabytes of storage or something on the lower end, you're going to be paying significantly higher prices due to the chip shortage.
In the long run, however, deciding on the actual purchase of any kind of storage is a complicated one. Traditional mechanical hard drives have been pushed aside for years in favor of SSDs, but they do still have their uses in today's market. Though they are not ideal for gaming and often seem to move at a snail's pace compared to even baseline-level SSDs, they do function quite well for mass storage of photos, videos and documents.
They also tend to be exceptionally well built, as companies have been making them for decades. Standard HDDs have a tendency to last for quite a long time, and to that end, the comparative price between them and more advanced SSDs is nothing but a good thing. Since SSDs use flash memory, which is undergoing its own shortage, a lot of NVMe and SATA SSDs are being hit somewhat harder.
A wave of relief in 2027, but the endgame won't be until 2030
The year 2027 has been earmarked as the first wave of relief from the higher prices. Though it's often described as just a slight decrease, any bit of money saved is worth it in the long run. Ultimately, the full weight of RAMageddon's first crushing blow looks like it will start winding down, and the far-reaching effects are something that we've dealt with for a while.
Heading into 2027, industry analysts have been quite clear that things will see a trend toward lower prices, but the global lows of pre-COVID times are likely a permanent thing of the past. Indeed, it's possible that many of us may not even notice the slight dip in prices, as something that is expensive being just slightly less expensive may not feel as warm and fuzzy as one may hope.
The general consensus about when HDD and SSD prices may drop isn't a very reassuring one. 2027 may see some subtle drops, but if you're looking to build a PC, or even upgrade a drive in your current setup, it's probably wise to wait until at least the end of 2027 or beyond. Most reports have indicated that 2029 or 2030 will be when prices start to see a sharper, more noticeable drop.