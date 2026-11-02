How long could HDDs and SSDs remain expensive?

If you've spent a considerable amount of time building and maintaining custom PCs, you've likely seen it all. You've seen fads come and go, and you've seen emerging technology become permanent fixtures. Recently, however, we've all seen the disastrous end results of what is now being referred to as RAMageddon.

The chip shortage that we're dealing with today often feels reminiscent of the one from 2020, when both video game consoles and prebuilt PCs became frustratingly difficult to obtain, though they each have different root causes. While RAM, processors and even video cards are experiencing some astonishingly high prices, two PC components that have found themselves slightly shielded from the massive price hikes are hard drives and solid-state drives.

Though they are still being heavily impacted, the industry appears to be heading toward some form of relief. It may just take a bit of time to get to the finish line.