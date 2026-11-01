5 Spotify settings you'll wish you changed sooner

Spotify's app feels designed to get you listening to something as quickly as possible. From the moment you launch it, you're greeted with a flood of suggested playlists and podcasts that head you off at the pass before you can start crate digging. It's undoubtedly a well-tested system that many users enjoy, but it does mean that fewer will venture into the deeper pockets of the app, such as the settings menu. And that's a shame, because leaving Spotify's settings in their default state can degrade your music-streaming experience.

We rounded up five of the most impactful settings to your Spotify experience. These options will improve the sound quality you're getting from Spotify, help you to hear more of the music you prefer and prevent people from seeing your guilty pleasures. Any one of them will provide immediate benefits for your listening experience.

Most of the settings discussed here are available for users who are subscribed to Spotify Premium, and will not be on offer for free users. You can make most of these changes in the main settings menu of the Spotify app, accessible on mobile by tapping your profile picture in the upper left corner of the app, then tapping Settings and privacy, or on desktop by using the Ctrl + P shortcut (Cmd + comma on Mac). Some settings can only be changed in the mobile app. The mobile settings menu is divided into further submenus as of this writing, whereas the desktop app throws all the controls onto an interminably long, scrollable list.