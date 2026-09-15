How to get Spotify's best audio quality

Lossless delivers CD-quality audio using compression that doesn't delete any information. However, your listening setup could render this quality irrelevant. Bluetooth can't carry true lossless signals, so there's no point in selecting this quality while you're using earbuds or Bluetooth speakers.

On your phone, you'll need wired headphones to enjoy lossless music. In theory, your phone's built-in speakers can play lossless audio, but you won't be able to appreciate it that way. Any pair of USB-C earbuds can carry a lossless signal, though using a more powerful DAC (digital-to-analog converter) provides a better experience. Wired speakers connected to your computer will support lossless audio, and Spotify also works on other devices that support high-definition sound. If you have a Wi-Fi-enabled speaker that works with Spotify Connect, it should support lossless playback since Wi-Fi isn't subject to the same bandwidth limitations as Bluetooth.

Other options, like the Spotify app on your smart TV, may have lossless quality available depending on the model. If they don't offer a quality selector of their own, start playing music on them, then open the app on your phone to control the other device via Spotify Connect. At the bottom-left of the Now Playing screen, tap the name of your desired listening device, then hit it again at the top of the Connect list. This shows you the current quality; tap Change quality settings to adjust it. A LG C1 TV and PS5, for example, are able to play 16-bit lossless Spotify audio through the eARC connection to a soundbar. They can't play full 24-bit quality, but the difference is likely negligible in most cases.

This brings up an important point: even if your setup can transmit lossless audio, the rest of your hardware could prevent you from being able to tell the difference. A $10 pair of earbuds lacks the audio fidelity for you to distinguish between a high-quality lossy and lossless stream, so you'll need quality headphones or in-ear monitors.

Your environment matters, too. Even though CarPlay and Android Auto can transmit lossless audio, you can't appreciate the difference with stock car speakers and noise from the road.