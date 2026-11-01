All the leaks for the Portal prequel F-Stop have been compiled into a playable game

There may be no hope of Valve's canceled prequel to the Portal series ever making it to an official release, but we can still get a taste through unofficial means. After another major leak, F-Stop is now fully playable thanks to community efforts that have compiled all the leaked data.

This playable, albeit not completed, version comes following a massive leak totaling more than 12 TB of Steam data that happened in August. The leak contained assets for F-Stop, along with data from early releases of Left 4 Dead, Portal 2, Half-Life and more. More recently, the game's source code and map data was leaked to Valve Cut Content project's Discord server, which was then combined with the assets from the previous leak into an almost fully finished version of the game.

As seen in some YouTube playthroughs, the game is still missing textures and dialogue but is largely stable. You can get a real sense of the camera mechanic that would store physical objects from the real world by taking pictures of them and then modifying or relocating the captured object. This leaked compilation may be the closest thing we see to an actual release since there doesn't seem to be any indication from Valve of an official release.