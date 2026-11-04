iPad mini OLED vs. iPad mini: What's new?

Apple doesn't update its iPad mini every year, which is why each new generation usually gets a huge performance boost. The new iPad mini is powered by the 5-core, 2nm A20 Pro SoC, which Apple says is up to 2.7 times faster in graphics performance and up to 4.5 times faster in AI workloads than the A17 Pro in its predecessor. It comes in the same three storage configurations as last time, and the 512GB model features an extra CPU core and a dual 16-core Neural Engine.

While both models support Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, the A20 Pro should be more suited to demanding on-device AI tasks. The outgoing iPad mini offered 8GB of RAM, and while Apple doesn't officially list how much memory its phones and tablets have, the new iPad mini likely has 12GB of RAM. Battery life claims haven't changed, but the new iPad mini charges faster (capable of hitting 50 percent in 30 minutes) with a compatible adapter.

Unfortunately, color options have been reduced to just Midnight and Starlight. The price has also increased: the new iPad mini costs $200 more, starting at $699 for the 128GB model. If spec'd with cellular connectivity and a nano-texture glass finish, the 512GB iPad mini will set you back a whopping $1,249 — that's iPad Pro money. We'll let you decide if it's worth it; for now, let's look at the changes Apple has made to its compact tablet offering this year.