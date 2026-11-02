SpaceX is reportedly looking at buying Boost Mobile or using its cell network

SpaceX may have found a potential path to circumvent its way into the mobile carrier industry via Boost Mobile. As first reported by The Washington Post, Elon Musk's company has held talks with Boost Mobile's parent company, EchoStar, in recent months that could see SpaceX launch "its own signature wireless service" through the existing network.

According to Washington Post's sources, the deal could look like SpaceX acquiring Boost Mobile outright or gaining access to its cell network, which is leased from AT&T and T-Mobile. There could be a major hitch with the deal though, since SpaceX's potential mobile service would need the green light from those major mobile carriers, according to the report. The Washington Post also reported that major cell companies, which include AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, have already turned down Musk down for access to its cell networks in order to launch a separate SpaceX service.

No deal has been confirmed yet, but the talks between SpaceX and EchoStar shouldn't be surprising for anyone paying attention to the company's recent dealings. Last year SpaceX acquired $2.6 billion worth of spectrum licenses from EchoStar, which would be used to improve its Starlink network's 5G connections. More recently, Starlink confirmed its plans to become a "major mobile carrier in the US" and made another major acquisition in the hopes of achieving that goal.