Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit to avoid trial

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel won't have to testify in a high-profile trial over social media addiction after all. Snap has settled a lawsuit brought by two teens who alleged their use of the app led to self harm and other mental health issues.

Jury selection began last week and the trial was due to start this month. The teens previously settled claims against Meta, YouTube and TikTok. A lawyer for the teens, identified in court documents as K.D.B. and S.J., confirmed a settlement has been reached, though terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are proud to have achieved justice for our bellwether clients so far, including K.D.B. and S.J. Our ultimate goal is to hold these social media companies accountable for how their actions have impacted millions of children across the country, and these settlements allow us to keep building toward that goal," Emily Jeffcott, an attorney for K.D.B said in a statement.

The case was one of several high-profile lawsuits against social platforms over alleged social media addiction and other mental health harms. Earlier this year, Meta, YouTube, Snap and TikTok faced another lawsuit brought by a 20-year-old woman who said the apps had harmed her as a child. Snap and TikTok settled before the trial. The jury in the case ultimately ruled against Meta and YouTube and ordered them to pay $6 million in damages.

After Meta settled in the latest case last week, Snap was the only remaining defendant. Spiegel was expected to testify if the case went to trial, which would have been the first time the Snapchat creator appeared in court during a social media addiction trial. "The Parties are pleased to have been able to resolve this matter in an amicable manner," the company said in a statement. Snap is "committed to continually strengthening the safety, privacy, and well-being of our community," a spokesperson said.

Both Meta and Snap are still facing numerous other lawsuits over social media addiction and other alleged safety issues.