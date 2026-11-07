The accessory Samsung Galaxy S26 users should be taking advantage of
It's not exciting, but it sure is useful.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is the Korean giant's current flagship, and it's no surprise they've been well received. Samsung's decades of iteration mean modern users get sleek software running on well-optimized hardware, with little trace of the growing pains users saw in the early days of Galaxy products.
But that longevity has bred complacency, and we've seen multiple generations of Galaxy S devices without meaningful upgrades to the camera or battery. That's why one Galaxy S26 upgrade in particular stood out to observers at launch: Better charging speeds on the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra and a bigger battery on the base S26.
For years, Samsung's top-tier phones were stuck at 45-watt charging, even as Chinese manufacturers started offering truly ludicrous charging speeds of 80 watts and higher. There are good reasons not to mess with battery tech, especially if you're Samsung, but it was getting a bit embarrassing. That's changed with the S26 Ultra, which is the first Samsung Galaxy capable of charging at up to 60 watts. Wireless charging is faster on the S26 Ultra and S26+, too. While battery capacities remain the same, faster charging means fewer worries about daily longevity.
The base S26 didn't get any charging upgrades — it remains stuck at 25 watts — but received a bigger battery, going from 4,000 mAh in the S25 to 4,300. So, if you're rocking a Galaxy S26, especially the Ultra, the one accessory you should take advantage of is one Samsung no longer includes in the box: a charger.
The S26 Ultra got a massive charging upgrade, but the charger isn't included
For several years, Samsung has followed Apple's lead by not including charging bricks with new Galaxy devices. Unbox a new S26 Ultra and, aside from an aging USB 2.0 cable, you'll get no accessories included with your $1,400 smartphone. While charging bricks can indeed contribute heavily to e-waste, most people are unlikely to have a 60-watt charger lying around. That means most people using a pre-owned charger for their Galaxy S26 Ultra likely aren't benefiting from the phone's improved charging.
At full speed, which Samsung calls Super Fast Charging 3.0, the S26 Ultra can charge from dead to around 75 percent in just half an hour. That's quick enough to top up a low battery before you leave work and still have enough juice for the commute home. The last charger Samsung shipped with a phone was a 25-watt brick included with the S20 Ultra in 2020. Even that was underpowered for that phone's 45-watt charging. If you're still using that charger for your S26 Ultra, you've been missing out.
Thankfully, third-party chargers have improved significantly and stayed affordable. Today, some of the best fast chargers in 2026 deliver 100 watts or more and charge multiple devices, all while fitting into nearly any pocket or bag. Top brands like Anker, Belkin, and Ugreen make chargers using gallium nitride (GaN), which offers more efficient power delivery in a smaller form factor. Sixty-watt chargers can be had for around $40, and even those with twice the power are still very affordable.
Don't neglect improved wireless charging speeds on your Galaxy S26+ and S26 Ultra
Wired charging will always be faster than wireless (unless we figure out how to overcome some pretty ironclad laws of thermodynamics), but that doesn't mean both aren't improving. The Galaxy S26+ got a bump to 20-watt wireless charging, while the S26 Ultra now charges wirelessly at 25 watts. That latter figure is the top speed of current-generation Qi2.2 wireless charging.
To take advantage of those speeds, you need two accessories. Because high-speed wireless charging requires MagSafe-style Qi2 magnetic alignment, and since Samsung once again declined to build those magnets into the phones, you'll need a 25-watt wireless charging pad and a magnetic case to go along with it. It's easy to find a good charging pad; any magnetic wireless charger rated for 25 watts from a reputable brand will do. But cases are more complicated.
A case is actually the last thing you want between your phone and a wireless charger, as the thicker the case is, the less efficient the charging. Thus, when choosing a case, check how thick it is inside the magnetic charging ring. Case material also matters: you want one without metal components, as they can cause charging issues. Finally, it's also a good idea to check professional and user reviews to see whether anyone has had wireless charging issues.