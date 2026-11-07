The accessory Samsung Galaxy S26 users should be taking advantage of

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is the Korean giant's current flagship, and it's no surprise they've been well received. Samsung's decades of iteration mean modern users get sleek software running on well-optimized hardware, with little trace of the growing pains users saw in the early days of Galaxy products.

But that longevity has bred complacency, and we've seen multiple generations of Galaxy S devices without meaningful upgrades to the camera or battery. That's why one Galaxy S26 upgrade in particular stood out to observers at launch: Better charging speeds on the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra and a bigger battery on the base S26.

For years, Samsung's top-tier phones were stuck at 45-watt charging, even as Chinese manufacturers started offering truly ludicrous charging speeds of 80 watts and higher. There are good reasons not to mess with battery tech, especially if you're Samsung, but it was getting a bit embarrassing. That's changed with the S26 Ultra, which is the first Samsung Galaxy capable of charging at up to 60 watts. Wireless charging is faster on the S26 Ultra and S26+, too. While battery capacities remain the same, faster charging means fewer worries about daily longevity.

The base S26 didn't get any charging upgrades — it remains stuck at 25 watts — but received a bigger battery, going from 4,000 mAh in the S25 to 4,300. So, if you're rocking a Galaxy S26, especially the Ultra, the one accessory you should take advantage of is one Samsung no longer includes in the box: a charger.