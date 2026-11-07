How to use your old tablet to build a live streaming setup

Turning your iPad or Android tablet into a Stream Deck device is quite easy: all you need to do is download the official app on your computer (it requires Windows 10 or macOS 10.15 and later) and on your tablet from the App Store or Google Play. Once the app is installed on your computer, open the device picker in the top-left corner and click "Add Mobile Device" to generate a QR code. Scan the code using the Stream Deck app on your tablet to finish pairing and setup. It usually takes no more than five minutes.

One thing to keep in mind is that both devices must be on the same local network, so it won't work if your tablet is connected to 4G or 5G, for example. If communication between your computer and tablet fails, make sure your computer's firewall or antivirus software isn't blocking the connection. On Windows, users may need to change their network profile from Public to Private. Apple users have an advantage here, since the Stream Deck apps for Mac and iPad can pair over USB instead of Wi-Fi. This not only makes the process a lot easier but also ensures a more stable connection with lower latency when you press a button.

Once you've paired both your computer and tablet, you can customize the app with the controls you want. Everything works as it would on a Stream Deck hardware, except your tablet is now the dashboard, and you can drag actions from the panel directly onto the empty keys. For streamers, Elgato has plugins for essentials like OBS Studio, Twitch, YouTube and even Spotify. You'll also find support for smart lights from Philips Hue, Nanoleaf and Govee.