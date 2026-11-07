What's the point of buying a touchscreen laptop when you could just get a tablet?

All laptops incorporate a keyboard and trackpad, whereas those are paid add-ons for tablets. You may not need either, depending on your goals. But if nothing else, a physical keyboard is far easier to type on than a touchscreen, owing to its ergonomic positioning and feedback. It also gives you back a large amount of screen space. A trackpad improves precision for functions like selecting text or manipulating timelines in audio and video editors.

Tablets also tend to skimp on ports, with iPads being one of the worst offenders with their single port. You might get two with some other brands. For some productivity purposes, you may then end up having to buy a USB hub or Thunderbolt dock, which can actually make a tablet feel less portable than a comparable laptop unless you're able to able to leave your accessories behind most of the time.

The real killers tend to be software and horsepower. Most tablets run either Android or iPadOS, which are really locked-down smartphone operating systems at their core. Laptops running Windows, macOS or Linux have fewer barriers, giving them access to more capable apps that sometimes have no real Android or iPad equivalent. Meanwhile, more expensive laptops can feature advanced GPUs that wipe the floor with what's possible on even an iPad Pro. Professionals and hardcore gamers who need a heavy-duty device have little choice but a laptop for the software they want.

You might have noticed that this discussion didn't talk much about the specific benefits of a touchscreen on a laptop, which is because they're mostly secondary supports to a laptop's pros. They can make some tasks you do on your laptop a bit more convenient, like scrolling through long pages with your finger or more naturally testing mobile apps you're developing, but are hardly a selling point on their own.

Foldable 2-in-1 laptops can pull double duty as your work device and a tablet for scrolling through social media on the couch, but Windows and macOS aren't built around touch like Android and iPadOS. Extended note-taking or drawing on a vertical touchscreen are not comfortable, so you're better off with a drawing pad or tablet for those.