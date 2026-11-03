Razer unveils the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition PS5 controller

Razer just announced the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition controller, a flagship gamepad made specifically for PS5 consoles. It looks absolutely gorgeous, with an open-shell design you can see into. See-through stuff is all the rage right now. There's also a big PlayStation button and a Razer logo up top.

It was built with premium materials. The black exoskeleton is made from magnesium alloy and there's a nano coating over the internals to keep out debris. Even the touchpad is semi-transparent, which is manufactured with laser-etched glass. The whole thing weighs just 260 grams, which is lighter than a standard DualSense controller. That's pretty cool.

Now let's move on to features. This is a pro-grade controller, so it can do a lot. It includes contactless TMR thumbsticks which should help with aiming precision. There are six mappable buttons, including two claw-grip bumpers and four mouse-click back buttons. These can be used to map hotkeys and the like. The buttons are made from durable polybutylene terephthalate, also called PBT. This is an extremely rigid and durable plastic.

It can be used with other devices, even though it has a big PlayStation logo. It looks especially useful for PC gamers, as it offers up to a 2,000Hz HyperPolling wireless rate. This means that it sends data to and from the PC 2,000 times every second.

The controller arrives in a collector's edition that includes a bunch of extra goodies. The package ships with a leatherette carrying case, alternate thumbstick caps, back button covers, a wireless dongle and tools for replacing parts.

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition will be available on November 10, but potential buyers had better not dilly-dally. The company says it's only making 1,337 of these things. That number might elicit a chuckle from some and a groan from others, as this is an old-school example of "leetspeak."

Razer hasn't released a price, but chances are it'll probably cost a pretty penny.