Meta's Quest 2 and Quest Pro reach 'end of feature development'

Meta announced this week that it will be sunsetting two of its older virtual reality headsets. The Quest 2 and Quest Pro will receive their final operating system updates in March 2027, though Meta is committing to security patches and bugfixes through the end of 2027. December 2027 will be the last chance for developers to submit new apps for those devices. Existing apps can still receive updates after Meta ends support. On the user side, apps will still be available to buy, and cross-play with the Quest 3 and Quest 3S will also continue after the "end of feature development."

According to the blog post announcing the changes, millions of people are still using the Quest 2 and Quest Pro even though they were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. However, it seems the company is looking forward these days, particularly with the addition of Meta VR Glasses to its wearables lineup.