The pros and cons of using an Amazfit smartwatch

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Amazfit smartwatches are widely considered to be good alternatives to the bigger brands. They're generally cheaper, with some models like the well-reviewed Amazfit Bip 6 available for as little as $80. But as you would expect, there are concessions to be made to justify the lower price.

The line from the Chinese company Zepp Health includes a wide range of smartwatches to suit any lifestyle, from casual wearers to serious athletes. However, they run on a proprietary OS that limits app access, and some models have limited storage. The companion app also isn't the most intuitive.

On the plus side, Amazfit smartwatches focus on AI-powered software using its Zepp Coach and offer long battery life, with some models lasting for up to 25 days per charge. You can also find deals on Amazfit smartwatches, which are already affordable to begin with.

Before you commit, it helps to know what you're getting and what you're giving up. Here's why so many people consider Amazfit in the first place.