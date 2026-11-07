What discs can a PlayStation 5 play?

With Sony's plans to stop making disc-based games come 2028, physical media enthusiasts may want to start stocking up soon. While some PlayStation 5 owners already veered in this direction by purchasing the disc-free console variant, many traditionalists can't stand the thought of this transition. While no new games released in 2028 and beyond will get physical copies, existing discs will still continue to work.

We're over a year away from this shift — one that could very well play into what the PlayStation 6 ends up being. In the meantime, if you have a stack of Blu-ray movies, your go-to show on DVD or some last-gen games sitting around, they should all work on the PS5. Let's go through which discs are compatible with Sony's current console.

Remember that if you own the Slim digital PS5 or a PS5 Pro, you can buy the detachable PS5 disc drive for $79. This isn't compatible with the original Digital Edition model.