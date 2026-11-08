What does Apple One Family come with and which subscription is best for you?

Getting the cheapest tier out of the way: Individual subscribers get Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for $22 per month; that's about $13 less than it would be to subscribe to each one on its own.

Moving on, the Family tier is a great choice if you're providing for multiple people or want to split the monthly cost with up to five other members. At $28 per month, you get a shared 200GB pool of iCloud storage, the Apple Music Family plan (which costs $20 by itself), plus Apple TV and Apple Arcade. Combined, the Family plan saves you about $17 per month, which can stretch even further if you split the bill. With six people paying their own way, each person pays less than $5/month. Unlike some family plans, Apple doesn't require everyone to live in the same household.

The final step up is Apple One Premier, which offers the full suite of Apple services and $35 in monthly savings compared to joining each one individually. Along with everything included in the Family plan, you also get Apple Fitness+ ($10 per month), Apple News+ ($13/month) and 2TB of shared iCloud storage ($10 per month). On their own, these would total $75, so it's a good value at $40 per month.

Before deciding, you need to narrow down what you'll use, what you won't and how much storage you need. When I was subscribed to the Individual plan, I could have skated by with the 50GB of iCloud storage, but paying an additional $13 per month for Apple News+ was a pain. Before upgrading to Premier, I was paying about $38 per month when accounting for News+ and 200GB of iCloud Storage. At that rate, switching over to upgrade to 2TB of storage was well worth it, and it even included Apple Fitness+.

In case you weren't aware, every Apple subscription within Apple One is already shareable with a Family Sharing group — with the exception of Apple Music, which requires the Family plan for multi-person access. But if your family only cares about playing the best Apple Arcade games, for example, you could pay $7/month for that and make it available to your Family Sharing group. Apple One makes the most sense when you'll use everything.