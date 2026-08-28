Price increases suddenly hit Apple TV and Apple One

By the time the next season of Severance rolls around (hopefully sometime next year), you'll likely be paying a bit more to watch it. That's because Apple has increased the price of an Apple TV subscription in the US.

A monthly plan is now $15 per month, up from $13. An annual subscription costs $20 more at $120. An individual subscription to the Apple One bundle, which includes Apple TV, is going up as well. That will now run you $22 per month — also a $2 increase. Other Apple One plans are unaffected for now.

The changes take effect immediately for new subscribers, per The Hollywood Reporter. Current subscribers will be notified a month before the increases kick in for them. Engadget has reached out to Apple to clarify whether there are price increases in other territories.

This is the fourth price increase for Apple TV in as many years. In the US, the cost of a monthly subscription has tripled since the streaming service's debut in 2019. Other streaming services have increased prices this year too, including Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube Premium. ESPN plans are going up next month as well.

Apple typically includes three months of Apple TV access with the purchase of certain devices. You might have already been planning to pick up a new iPhone when the next models arrive in the very near future. However, that probably won't offset the cost of the increased Apple TV price very much, especially since we're expecting this year's iPhones to be more expensive after Apple jacked up the prices of other devices. Reports suggest Apple will only focus on the Pro models at its September event and hold back the base iPhone 18 until the spring.