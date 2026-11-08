How do spam callers get your number in the first place?

Whether it's spam calls or text messages, the modern world is dominated by flooded inboxes and phone scams. If you find yourself inundated with notifications about packages you didn't order or services you've never used, you might wonder how all these ads and cons made their way to you. Luckily, you can stem the flow of slop.

There are many ways to stop spam calls on Android, iPhone and other devices, but an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If you want to get ahead of spammers, you need to know how you're getting spammed in the first place.

Unfortunately, many of these causes are out of your hands, such as random robocaller dials and data breaches. On the bright side, there are some steps you can take to keep your number from spreading further.