Samsung One UI 9.5 beta may be coming soon: Here's how to sign up for the program

If you've been aggressively refreshing the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S26 in the hope of seeing the One UI 9.5 beta, you're wasting your time — although you won't have to wait much longer. A One UI 9.5 beta build for the Galaxy S26 Ultra has appeared on Samsung's Korean and US update servers, which is typically the last step before the company opens registrations.

Samsung hasn't announced the beta or a launch date, but its last point-five update, One UI 8.5, opened to testers on December 8 2025. One UI 9.5 is expected to launch with the Galaxy S27 early in 2027, so a beta release is definitely imminent. If you're interested, signing up will work the same way as last time: register in Samsung Members, then download the beta from your phone's settings once it's available. That is, provided you live in one of six countries — Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, the UK or the US — and own the right phone.

The build that's been spotted is firmware version S948BXXU6ZZK3, and it's for the S26 Ultra only, though other S26 phones and servers will almost certainly get the beta. Enthusiast site SammyGuru also expects the S25 series, Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 to get the beta as well. Even if you have an S26, though, you may miss out if you bought it through a carrier. The One UI 8.5 beta was only available for unlocked phones in the US, and users with a carrier-locked S26 will probably have to wait for the stable release.