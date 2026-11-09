What hardware does your PC need to run a local AI model?

Each time a model generates a word, or more accurately a token, it has to read through all of its parameters. As such, speed depends far more on memory bandwidth than raw processing power. Nvidia's engineers describe that stage as "memory-bound." A graphics card's VRAM is several times faster than the RAM in the rest of your PC, which is why a model that fits on your GPU runs a lot faster than one that spills over into system memory.

As a rule of thumb, anything above five to 10 tokens per second keeps pace with how fast most people read. In LMSYS testing, Nvidia's RTX 5090 was found to generate text from OpenAI's gpt-oss-20b at 205 tokens per second. llama.cpp's benchmarks, meanwhile, put Apple's base M4 chip at about 24 tokens per second on a 7B model. Ollama measured Nvidia's DGX Spark, the $3,999 AI developer PC Nvidia started selling last year, at 38 tokens per second on Llama 3.1 8B, but just 4.42 on the 70B version.

I personally ran Mistral 7B on a 2024 Asus Zenbook Duo with 32GB of RAM and an Intel AI Boost NPU. Through Ollama, Mistral pushed CPU use to 52 percent and memory use to around 17GB. That's manageable on its own but would bog the laptop down if anything else demanding was going on. Running through Intel's OpenVINO toolkit instead, the same model kept the NPU at 98 percent while the CPU sat at three percent, and the laptop stayed fast and responsive while it wrote 2,500 words (of nonsense) in about three minutes.