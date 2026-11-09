The reason your laptop can get hot after extended use

Start by checking to see if anything is blocking your laptop's air vents — using it on a flat surface is always the best choice when it comes to preventing overheating. If you're constantly working with resource-intensive software, it might be worth looking into cooling pads, which are trays with fans that sit under your laptop to keep it cooler. If the air vents look dirty, gently clean them with a soft cloth, a brush or compressed air, but never poke anything directly into the vents.

Another way to cool down your laptop is to check for any background processes that are using a lot of CPU power. In Windows, press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager and sort the list by CPU usage to find what's slowing down the processor. There's also a Startup tab that lets you prevent programs from opening automatically when you turn on your laptop. For MacBook users, use Spotlight to open the Activity Monitor app and click the CPU tab. If there are any programs using a lot of CPU resources, try closing them to see if your laptop cools down. Also, there are third-party apps that help you monitor the temperature of your computer's CPU and other components.

If none of this helps, you may need technical support to see if there's something wrong with your laptop. Something might be blocking the fans from working, or the CPU thermal paste might have dried out completely. Another thing to keep in mind is that older laptops tend to overheat more quickly, since they can no longer keep up with the latest software. In that case, your best options are to downgrade to older software or start thinking about getting a new laptop.