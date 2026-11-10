Every senior with an Apple Watch should set up these 5 health alerts

Apple Watches are owned by people of all ages, so wearing one doesn't mark you as vulnerable, unlike a medical pendant. This is important to some older people who do not see themselves as "seniors", as explained by the National Institute of Aging. Older individuals know age does not stop them from living independent lives, and an Apple Watch can help them stay healthy when they do.

The idea that technology can help older people live independently for longer is hugely attractive to independent-minded boomers. Stand and movement reminders, fitness tracking and the step counter help seniors stay more active, keeping them healthier for longer. As Apple invests in healthcare research, the smartwatch gets better at detecting short term illness, boosting self-care.

With permission, the Find My app helps younger people take better care of their elderly relatives by tracking their location. There are also a number of health alerts every senior with an Apple Watch should set up.