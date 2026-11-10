Don't throw away your old phone box — you might need it in an emergency
That cardboard box in your closet can come in handy more often than you’d think.
There's a specific type of anxiety that comes with deciding what to do with a box. Do you immediately throw it away? Do you stash it in a closet with about 20 other boxes that store little more than your own guilt? If you chuck it, you might need it for some unknown purpose in the future. But if you don't, that box might just sit in your home indefinitely.
It doesn't help when it's a nice box, either, like the type your phone might have arrived in. It's likely made of thick cardboard, with convenient compartments. Luckily, or perhaps unluckily for those who have finally gathered the nerve to go on a recycling tear, there are a few ways to help you decide the fate of your phone's box. Whether you're ready to resell your phone or need to report a stolen one, here's why you might want to keep your phone's box.
In case your phone gets stolen
Hopefully, you and your phone will never part ways without your consent. However, if it does get stolen, you'll need its IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. An IMEI is a 15- 17-digit number unique to your phone. Carriers can use it to identify the device and block it if it's lost or stolen. AT&T describes it as your phone's "fingerprint."
One place to check for your IMEI number is the box your phone came in. You should also be able to find it through your Apple or Google account, depending on the device you have. Still, in the heat of the moment, grabbing that box from a drawer might be the easiest option.
In case you need to return or resell your phone
Some less stressful scenarios might also lead you to keep your phone box. If you purchased an iPhone from Apple directly, for example, you have 14 days to return it from the day you received it. It must also be in the original packaging. Likewise, Samsung requires original packaging. Other retailers might have different policies, so at the very least, it's a good idea to check before you trash the box. Or keep it until after the window has closed, just to be safe.
Additionally, if you're thinking of reselling your phone at some point down the line, having its original box could come in handy. For one, you might have saved additional cables or something like a SIM ejector tool that a new owner will want. And while there's no hard data, some experts believe that having that original box can boost your odds of selling your phone at a good price.
Consumer Reports suggests the box increases the market value of the item and shows that you've taken good care of it. If you saw two identical iPhones for the same price, but only one was in a box, would you really choose the one without the box? The article also notes that you'll already have a box if you need to ship your phone.
So, if you're waffling on the eternal question of whether to save your phone's box, you can consider if any of those situations apply to you. And if not, there's likely a recycling bin somewhere waiting for its next deposit.