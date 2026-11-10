Don't throw away your old phone box — you might need it in an emergency

Some less stressful scenarios might also lead you to keep your phone box. If you purchased an iPhone from Apple directly, for example, you have 14 days to return it from the day you received it. It must also be in the original packaging. Likewise, Samsung requires original packaging. Other retailers might have different policies, so at the very least, it's a good idea to check before you trash the box. Or keep it until after the window has closed, just to be safe.

Additionally, if you're thinking of reselling your phone at some point down the line, having its original box could come in handy. For one, you might have saved additional cables or something like a SIM ejector tool that a new owner will want. And while there's no hard data, some experts believe that having that original box can boost your odds of selling your phone at a good price.

Consumer Reports suggests the box increases the market value of the item and shows that you've taken good care of it. If you saw two identical iPhones for the same price, but only one was in a box, would you really choose the one without the box? The article also notes that you'll already have a box if you need to ship your phone.

So, if you're waffling on the eternal question of whether to save your phone's box, you can consider if any of those situations apply to you. And if not, there's likely a recycling bin somewhere waiting for its next deposit.