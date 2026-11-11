What is the average lifespan of recordable Blu-ray discs?

Short of accidents, the main threat to Blu-ray discs is something called disc rot. This is actually an umbrella term for various forms of decay. The reflective layer can gradually become oxidized, for example. Moisture might attract mold, or cause the layers of a disc to separate. Then there's the matter of exposure to UV (ultraviolet) light, though that's more likely to cause labeling to fade than harm your data. You can potentially notice rot before popping in a disc — look for signs like discoloration or spots.

According to Canadian Conservation Institute data, the cheapest BD-R discs will last five to 10 years on average. These should be avoided for any kind of archival project, since an external SSD is liable to last at least that long, and possibly several times as much while storing a lot more data. Remember, even the biggest BD-R discs top out at 128GB.

That said, manufacturing quality can have a huge impact. In better BD-Rs, a dye recording layer is replaced by a silicon and copper alloy, which you can tell if a disc appears dark gray or grayish-brown. Likewise, these discs might switch to a gold metal layer. The result, the CCI says, is double the lifespan at 10 to 20 years.

It gets better. BD-RE (rewritable) discs can conceivably last you as much as 20 to 50 years. That's so long that you might be able to pass them down to your children or grandchildren. On those timescales, however, other factors should probably discourage you from relying on Blu-ray.