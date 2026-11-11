Why your Roku might be plugged into the wrong HDMI port

The reason it's hard to go wrong is that for the most part, Roku devices don't exploit any features unique to HDMI 2.1 or later, and all modern TVs support at least HDMI 2.0. Standards like 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision can all work over 2.0, if not necessarily in their optimal form. Optimal would include 120Hz-plus refresh rates — but even Roku's top-of-the-line Ultra is capped at 60Hz, regardless of which port you plug it into.

That's acceptable, since 24fps is the most common playback speed for TV and movies while 30fps is used for news. 60fps content (equaling 60Hz) is common on YouTube, Twitch and many live TV streaming services; any modern Roku will support this. 120Hz would simply enable clearer motion, which is mostly relevant for gaming.

The Roku Ultra does support an HDMI 2.1 feature called Quick Media Switching (QMS). This allows refresh rates to shift up or down seamlessly, like if you're flipping from the 30fps evening news to the 24fps cinematic standard. Without QMS, you're going to run into temporary blackouts when a frame rate shift occurs.

In some cases, only certain HDMI ports on your TV will support HDR standards like Dolby Vision. Or if that barrier doesn't exist, you might have to go into your TV's input settings to flip a port over to the appropriate "enhanced" option. Ports are often set to reduced capabilities by default for the sake of compatibility. But since it's unlikely that you'd run into conflicts, you might as well enable modern functionality across the board. Check your manufacturer's website to figure out which ports support HDR and which menus you might need to navigate.