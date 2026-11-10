Here's what to look for so you don't get scammed by a fake GPU

The first thing you need to avoid scams like this is a sense of caution. While it's not impossible to find an affordable GPU in 2026, any deals on Facebook Marketplace or eBay that are too good to be true, probably are. Not only should you avoid taking a chance on what feels like an unreal price, but you should also avoid placing your trust in stock photos when buying from these sites. Even with an in-hand photo, try searching for the picture on Google Images to check if it's pulled from elsewhere. In addition, ask the seller to provide additional photos from niche angles, and don't let the seller avoid questions or rush you into buying the product. These are telltale red flags.

Buying in-person (whether through an arranged meeting or a physical vendor) is perhaps the best way to avoid getting conned, as this will allow you to test the GPU. Arrange with the seller beforehand to meet somewhere you can set up a test rig, such as a library or a local tech shop. After inspecting the GPU for damage, stress test the GPU using an application like HWiNFO. Simply open the program in full mode, click on Sensors, and click on Stress Test (which looks like a red flame in a blue square). During the test, you'll be able to use the info in the window to view peak temperatures, clock speeds and check other readings. If everything's in order after about 15 minutes, you should be good to go.