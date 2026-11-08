Your digital game library is yours, until it's not

When a publisher delists a game, as 2K did with NBA 2K25, existing owners keep it in their library and can download it again; anyone who doesn't already have it only has the option to track down a disc copy, if available. But a server shutdown goes a step further: anything that depends on the publisher's online infrastructure stops working, including single-player modes built to check in with a server. That's why NBA 2K25 loses MyCareer and MyTeam but keeps Play Now, MyNBA, The W and MyWNBA.

The worst-case scenario is a revoked license, where the game is erased from your library entirely. There's precedent for this: Ubisoft shut down servers for The Crew, an always-online racer, in March 2024. Then, according to player reports, the company started deleting The Crew from players' libraries, moving it to an "inactive games" section on its Ubisoft Connect launcher that no longer allowed downloads.

Platform rules can shift, too. PlayStation owners raised the alarm back in April after noticing a 30-day timer on new digital purchases, which they thought might be a regular check-in period. Although Sony told Game File that this is a one-time license check, it does illustrate how fragile "ownership" of digital games can be. Sony's license agreement says that software is "licensed to you, not sold" and in an August 2026 court filing, the company argued that "reasonable consumers" wouldn't be misled into thinking otherwise.