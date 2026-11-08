How to set up Google Authenticator on a new phone

So long as you're on the right version of the app (6.0 or above on Android and 4.0 or above on iOS), Authenticator will automatically send your codes to the cloud when you're using it with a Google account. If your codes are saved to the cloud on one phone (which you can check by tapping the cloud icon next to your account icon in the app), you'll be able to access them once you install and boot up the app on a new device. Simply continue with the same account on your freshly-procured phone, and your codes should all be moved into their new home.

This method protects you if your old phone is lost or destroyed, but you may still prefer not to have your codes broadcast over your Google network. If you want to use Authenticator without a Google account, you'll need your old device on hand for a manual transfer. Here, you'll want to go to the app's menu in your old phone and navigate Transfer Accounts > Export Accounts. Once you select which codes you want to transfer, your phone will produce a QR code — which can be scanned on your new phone in the same Transfer Accounts area (this time heading to Import Accounts to scan the QR code).