Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget

Google Authenticator for Android can finally move accounts between devices

Google has dragged its two-factor app into the modern era.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago
Google Authenticator on Android
Jon Fingas/Engadget

Google hasn’t significantly tweaked Authenticator on Android for years (Android Police notes the last big upgrade was in 2017), but it’s about to get a much-needed refresh. The company is rolling out an update that, most notably, lets you transfer accounts between devices. You’ll now find an export/import tool that moves accounts by creating a QR code you scan on the destination device. It should now be considerably easier to migrate a work email account or your social networks while keeping them locked down with two-factor authentication.

The new revision also makes the leap to Google’s modern design aesthetic and supports a true dark theme if that’s more your style. Google typically takes a while to push updates on its own, but it’s available through APK Mirror if you just can’t wait.

