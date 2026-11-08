How long can you expect your Apple AirPods to last?
There are ways to extend the longevity of the batteries inside Apple's popular wireless earbuds.
Apple's AirPods have become essential for many of us. Whether you're using them at home, at the gym or on a long flight, the wireless earbuds are great companions. But over months and years, you may notice that your AirPods no longer hold a charge the way they used to. The battery may drain faster, or your wireless earbuds may even stop working completely. Apple provides estimates of how long the battery in its AirPods should last on a single charge. And while there's no official data on when they'll eventually stop working, your AirPods will likely last for years. That is, of course, if you follow a few habits to slow down battery degradation.
How long do AirPods batteries last?
Apple now has a range of AirPods models, so battery life depends on which one you have. For the entry-level AirPods 5, expect up to four hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation turned on. With the charging case, total battery life reaches up to 20 hours before you need to recharge the whole set. With the AirPods 5 and wireless charging case, you get an extra hour of battery life in the earbuds and two extra hours with the case.
The AirPods Pro 3 offer even better battery life, lasting up to eight hours on a single charge with ANC turned on and up to 24 hours with the case. Compared to the AirPods 5, the AirPods Pro 3 are a better choice for extended use, like long conference calls or transatlantic flights. If you need a quick charge and don't have time to wait, put the earbuds in the case for five minutes and they'll get an extra hour of battery life. It's really convenient, and the same applies to AirPods 5. As for the AirPods Max 2 headphones, they're truly in a league of their own and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.
How to charge your AirPods and make the battery last longer
Except for the AirPods Max, AirPods recharge only when they're in their case—no need to press any buttons. The case can be recharged by plugging it into a wired charger, either USB-C or Lightning, depending on which one you have. Some AirPods models have a wireless charging case that works with MagSafe or Qi chargers. You can even use an Apple Watch charger with them if you have one handy. The AirPods Max, meanwhile, charge directly. Also, keep in mind that AirPods 4 and newer models don't come with a charging cable.
As for how often you should charge them, the latest AirPods models have a feature called Optimized Battery Charging, which learns your daily routine and waits for the ideal time to fully charge the earbuds, often overnight. This prevents unnecessary battery wear and helps the earbuds last longer. This feature is usually turned on by default, but you can check it by connecting your AirPods to your iPhone, then going to Settings > AirPods > Battery. However, it might not be a good idea to leave your AirPods on a wireless charger all night, since they tend to generate more heat, which can also shorten battery life.
If you keep forgetting to charge your AirPods, you can also turn on charging notifications. With your AirPods connected to your iPhone, go to Settings > AirPods > Battery and turn on Charging Notifications to get reminders both when the battery is low and when it is fully charged. You can turn these settings on on both your iPhone and your Apple Watch. Some estimates suggest that if you take good care of your AirPods, the battery should last about two to three years before capacity is affected.