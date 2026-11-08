How long can you expect your Apple AirPods to last?

Except for the AirPods Max, AirPods recharge only when they're in their case—no need to press any buttons. The case can be recharged by plugging it into a wired charger, either USB-C or Lightning, depending on which one you have. Some AirPods models have a wireless charging case that works with MagSafe or Qi chargers. You can even use an Apple Watch charger with them if you have one handy. The AirPods Max, meanwhile, charge directly. Also, keep in mind that AirPods 4 and newer models don't come with a charging cable.

As for how often you should charge them, the latest AirPods models have a feature called Optimized Battery Charging, which learns your daily routine and waits for the ideal time to fully charge the earbuds, often overnight. This prevents unnecessary battery wear and helps the earbuds last longer. This feature is usually turned on by default, but you can check it by connecting your AirPods to your iPhone, then going to Settings > AirPods > Battery. However, it might not be a good idea to leave your AirPods on a wireless charger all night, since they tend to generate more heat, which can also shorten battery life.

If you keep forgetting to charge your AirPods, you can also turn on charging notifications. With your AirPods connected to your iPhone, go to Settings > AirPods > Battery and turn on Charging Notifications to get reminders both when the battery is low and when it is fully charged. You can turn these settings on on both your iPhone and your Apple Watch. Some estimates suggest that if you take good care of your AirPods, the battery should last about two to three years before capacity is affected.