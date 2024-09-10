Apple AirPods 4 don't come with a cable to charge them

The new AirPods that Apple just announced at its iPhone 16 event come with cases that have USB-C ports, but they will not ship with USB-C charging cables in the box. As 9to5Mac has noticed, the new devices' official page states that USB-C charge cables are sold separately for both the basic AirPods 4 and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. Apple didn't reveal the lack of cable in the earbuds' package in the event, but perhaps the company's assumption was that most people already have a bunch of USB-C cables in their possession. Still, it has just switched out the AirPods' cases lightning port, so current users got lighting cables with their previous models.

Apple started selling its devices without charging bricks years ago, and it also stopped shipping the Apple TV with a USB cable for its Siri charger in 2022. So, no, this isn't unprecedented, but those who don't have an extra cable to use with an AirPods 4 will have to buy one. The latest version of the AirPods Max does come with a cable, though, so those looking to get a pair don't have to put an extra one in their shopping cart.

For those now undecided whether to get the AirPods 4: We did find the ANC version's performance impressive. Engadget Senior Reporter Billy Steele got to try it at Apple Park's chaotic hands-on area, and the active noise cancellation nearly silenced the room full of event attendees. Apple also called the new models the "best fitting AirPods ever."

