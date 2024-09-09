Apple refreshes its AirPods Max with USB-C and new colors

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

After nearly four years, Apple finally delivered an update to its most premium headphones. But instead of a new generation of AirPods Max, the company simply refreshed the existing over-ear headphones with USB-C support and a handful of new colors.

With the same $549 price tag, the updated AirPods Max will maintain their status as Apple’s most expensive AirPods, though the updates are mainly cosmetic. The over-ear headphones will now be available in five new colors: midnight, blue, purple, orange and starlight. Apple is also ditching the lightning connector for a USB-C port, much like it did with its Beats Studio Pro headphones. The lightly refreshed headphones go on sale September 20 and are available for pre-order now.

But anyone hoping for more significant upgrades will likely be disappointed. The latest AirPods Max will have the exact same design, with Apple’s “breathable knit mesh” band, stainless steel frame and memory foam cups. The company also didn't upgrade its chip from the H1, or add any new audio features to the almost four-year-old headphones. That may be because Apple is saving a bigger update for 2025. Bloomberg reported that Apple has an AirPods Max upgrade planned for the end of next year.

Those looking for upgraded audio, however, will find some major improvements elsewhere in the AirPods lineup. Apple introduced two new versions of its standard, non-pro buds with the AirPods 4. The in-ear buds come with the H2 chip, support "adaptive audio" features, and an option for active noise cancellation.

