AI music can be difficult to detect, but there are some telltale signs
If you're worried about AI music worming its way onto your playlist, you'll be relieved to know it's easier to spot than you think.
AI music is a real problem, with the past year seeing Suno-generated slop fill up streaming platforms, falsely attributed to real artists on sites like Spotify and invading the music industry. Generative AI is incredibly controversial, from concerns over data center pollution to its use in content farms. Many listeners would also prefer not to be duped into hearing a song cooked up by a robot with nothing to say about the real world.
With millions of songs being churned out for AI training, all to release slop anthems, AI music is being put under close scrutiny. That's led to "feels like AI" becoming a prevalent pejorative, which has caused some folks to jump the gun on calling works AI-generated. We can look at notable examples, like Tyga's critically panned $TARFACE album or the works of Spalexma, to see which traits actually point to AI and which just make a song feel off.
If you're worried you don't have the right ear to find these mechanical melodies, it's best to brush up on the giveaway signs of AI music. Here's what to listen for.
Signs of AI use in music
"AI music" can mean a couple of different things; AI could generate a song's instrumentals, vocals, lyrics or all three — or it could serve as a smaller additive element, like a vocal filter or one part of the instrumentals.
Vocals are probably the easiest to catch, as AI vocals have similar tells to the "AI accent" found in other generated content. Listen for a slurred or warbled voice that strains the lyrics to fit the music, often placing emphasis in unusual places and lacking the natural imperfections of the human voice. AI vocals will also mostly remain monotonous throughout a song, rarely changing their inflection.
That monotony will also usually apply to the structure and instrumentals, which typically lack any dynamic shifts, key changes, interesting bridges or non-Western instruments. This last part is especially worth noting, as AI music mostly pilfers from US pop music. A great deal of AI music is reminiscent of Imagine Dragons or Taylor Swift, as AI has often remixed and regurgitated these popular pieces.
For lyrics, watch for a lack of metaphor and simile, awkward or ungrammatical phrasing, and no overarching theme or point. AI lyrics will also tend to repeat ideas and imagery rather than build on them.
External signs of an AI artist
If any AI music slips past these tells, look at the context surrounding it. If the music is flagged as AI, whether by a platform's tool like Spotify's Artist Profile Protection feature or an external tool like Deezer's AI music detector, that generally serves as confirmation. Platforms like Bandcamp have occasionally flagged real music as AI by mistake, though, so you may wish to dig deeper before drawing a conclusion.
A quick search for the band or artist behind a song should reveal live performances, social media profiles, interviews and contact info. Should you find no trace of the artist online, that's a strong sign. If an artist lacks an online presence but manages to release a glut of sloppy songs with AI-generated album covers, you've probably found yourself a content farm rather than a musician. This investigative method won't always pan out, especially if you're looking at a band that only dabbles in AI, but used together, these strategies can help you spot AI-generated music.