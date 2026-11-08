AI music can be difficult to detect, but there are some telltale signs

AI music is a real problem, with the past year seeing Suno-generated slop fill up streaming platforms, falsely attributed to real artists on sites like Spotify and invading the music industry. Generative AI is incredibly controversial, from concerns over data center pollution to its use in content farms. Many listeners would also prefer not to be duped into hearing a song cooked up by a robot with nothing to say about the real world.

With millions of songs being churned out for AI training, all to release slop anthems, AI music is being put under close scrutiny. That's led to "feels like AI" becoming a prevalent pejorative, which has caused some folks to jump the gun on calling works AI-generated. We can look at notable examples, like Tyga's critically panned $TARFACE album or the works of Spalexma, to see which traits actually point to AI and which just make a song feel off.

If you're worried you don't have the right ear to find these mechanical melodies, it's best to brush up on the giveaway signs of AI music. Here's what to listen for.