How much did an iPhone cost in 2007 vs. 2026? The gap is smaller than you think

Understandably, it can feel like iPhone prices are out of control these days. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 and costs as much as $3,199 if you want to max out its storage. An iPhone Air is $1,100, despite having one rear camera and sporting inferior battery life next to the iPhone 17, never mind the iPhone 18 Pro. You can buy a decent laptop for the same price or less.

If you've been alive long enough, you might be pining for the days when iPhones were hundreds of dollars cheaper. For a brief time, mostly during the 3G era, price was part of their appeal. While they were hardly dirt cheap, it was possible to get a revolutionary do-it-all device without bearing the whole cost upfront or absorbing an absurd amount of debt.

In reality, the difference between old and new iPhones isn't as big as you might think. The leading factor is, of course, inflation, but you're also getting far more capable hardware, and some early carrier deals might be messing with your perception.