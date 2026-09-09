Apple increases older iPhone prices by $100

During today's iPhone Duo event, Apple made a point of noting a couple of times that some of its new devices would not go up in price. The Apple Watch 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, for instance, both start at the same price that their predecessors did — $399 and $799, respectively. What it didn't mention is that its older iPhones now cost more than they did yesterday.

In a change spotted by The Verge, Apple increased the price of all of the previous generation iPhones it still sells by $100. The iPhone 16, now starts at $799, up from $699. That means the device is back to its 2024 launch price after it was discounted following the release of the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 family, meanwhile, now starts at $699 with the iPhone 17E. Apple began selling the entry-level model at $599 just earlier this year. The iPhone 17, with 256GB of storage, is currently priced at $899, instead of $799. As for the iPhone Air, pricing there now starts at $1,099, up from $999.

The price of AirPods hasn't gone up. The AirPods Pro 3, for instance, remain at $249, likely due to the fact they don't include onboard memory.