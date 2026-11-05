Warby Parker seemingly spilled the beans on Google's Android XR smart glasses launch

Warby Parker appears to have gotten ahead of Google and revealed when the company's new take on smart glasses will be available to pre-order. According to Warby Parker's third quarter earnings release, the brand's Intelligent Eyewear collection will open for orders on November 12.

"One week from today, on November 12, we'll begin accepting pre-orders for our first Intelligent Eyewear collection and look forward to delivering customer orders during the holiday season," Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker's co-founder and co-CEO, said. "We can't wait for customers to experience these remarkable products firsthand."

Warby Parker hasn't given any indication of what these smart glasses will cost, but interested customers can already sign up for time slots to demo the glasses in-store. Gentle Monster, one of Google's other smart glasses partners, will also sell Intelligent Eyewear, but it hasn't shared when they'll be available outside of a vague fall window.

Engadget has contacted Google for more information about the Intelligent Eyewear launch and whether the Gentle Monster designs will also be available on November 12. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Google announced it was collaborating with Samsung, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster in 2025, and gave a better look at the Intelligent Eyewear models that will be available at launch at this year's Google I/O. All the glasses will run an audio-focused version of Android XR, Google's new augmented and virtual reality software platform, feature cameras and offer easy access to Gemini, the company's AI assistant. Google has also demoed proper AR versions of its glasses, but it's not clear those will be available anytime soon.

Android XR technically launched on the Samsung Galaxy XR in 2025, but since that device was designed for Vision Pro-like mixed reality experiences, it's not the best analogue for how Intelligent Eyewear will feel to use. Google and its partners are also expanding Android XR in an environment that's far less friendly to smart glasses. Thanks to some well-documented misuses of the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses — issues Meta has tried to address with software updates — there's a growing distrust of people wearing cameras on their face, something Google's remarkably similar approach doesn't seem poised to change.