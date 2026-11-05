Bose recalls S1 Pro battery packs due to fire and overheating risks

If you own a Bose S1 Pro or S1 Pro+, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news: the speaker itself is fine. The bad news: the battery pack inside may be less than fine. Bose and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall on Thursday, covering nearly 635,000 lithium-ion battery packs in the US, as well as about 35,400 in Canada.

The affected packs can overheat and ignite, risking fire and burn injuries, so stop using yours right away if it's affected. Bose has received seven reports of batteries melting, smoking or catching fire. Among those were six cases of property damage. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ are Bose's portable PA speakers, designed for parties, gigs and the like. The speakers have a built-in mixer, support Bluetooth streaming and can go mobile using the removable battery pack. The S1 Pro+ supports a wireless mic and instrument transmitter, a separate $159 purchase.

The affected packs were sold from December 2017 to July 2026 at Bose, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. The battery packs came in the box with many of the speaker units, which cost about $700, and were available separately for between $100 and $160.

Not every battery pack is being recalled. To find out if yours is, you'll need to remove the battery, find its 17-digit serial number, and check it against the recalled batches. If the battery's serial starts with 083723, 078352, 084105, 078591, 078592, 084106 or 086409, you'll want to sign up to get a free replacement on Bose's recall page. The company also provides more detailed instructions. While you wait for the replacement, you can still use the speaker on AC power.

You don't want to just toss the recalled lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Check with your local household hazardous waste center to find out how to dispose of them safely.