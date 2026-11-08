Building a smart home across different brands? Here's what you should know

The easiest solution to this is choosing one of three major smart home platforms: Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple Home (and therefore HomeKit). They're designed with multi-brand pairing in mind, so all you have to do, typically, is make sure the appropriate "Works With" label is on the box, and follow platform-specific pairing instructions. We say "typically" only because there might be unrelated requirements, such as support for a specific wireless standard.

There are alternatives. One of the most popular among enthusiasts is Home Assistant, since it's open-source, and can unite other multi-brand platforms under one gigantic umbrella. It is aimed at more tech-savvy users, however. You can buy a premade Home Assistant hub, but if concepts like installing your own hub on a Raspberry Pi sounds a little intimidating, you might be better off sticking with the big three.

One important technology that that's breaking down barriers is Matter. This is a universal pairing protocol, meaning that if an accessory supports it, you can link it to any of the platforms we've just mentioned. There are a few catches, mind. First, you'll need a device on your platform that's marked as a Matter controller, most often a hub, smart speaker or smart display. Second, pairing through Matter often limits an accessory to generic functionality (as I've discovered), rather than the full feature set from a specific to a brand or platform. Lastly, not all product categories are available, though most of the essential ones are — from light bulbs through to EV chargers.