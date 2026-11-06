Google's Find Hub can finally notify you if you've left a tracker behind

Google has started rolling out a feature for the Find Hub that will send you a notification if you've left a location tracker — or the item you've attached it to — behind. Apple has had separation alerts for years, letting you enable them for Find My-enabled tracking devices so you can quickly get notified when they're not with you. Samsung added the feature to SmartThings for devices like its Galaxy SmartTags and Buds a few years ago. With separation alerts enabled, you may have better chances of retrieving an item you've dropped or forgotten, say, before you get too far or before you've boarded your plane.

The feature's rollout was first reported by 9to5Google. To get separation alerts on your Android phone, open the Find Hub app, choose a tag from your device list, then select the Settings gear icon. On the tracker's page, you'll see a new section where you can enable Notify when left behind for that specific device. If you switch it on, you'll get an alert from the Find Hub network if you get far away enough from the tracker, unless you've left it at your designated Home address on Google Maps.

Currently, the feature seems to be live in the US and in some parts of Europe. It also seems available across brands, with 9to5Google able to access the feature with their Moto and Chipolo trackers linked to an Android phone.