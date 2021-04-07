Apple's Find My app officially works with non-Apple devices

Apple is expanding its Find My network to include third-party devices. Some of the first products that will take advantage of the tool include Belkin's Soundform earbuds and the Chipolo One Spot item tracker, with those becoming available at the start of next week. Once those products start filtering out to stores, a "Works with Apple Find My" badge will tell you they're compatible with the company's software. You'll be able to add a device through the "Items" tab within the app.

When tracking a Find My accessory, you'll see it on the app's map interface. There will also be an option to tell the device to play a sound so that you can have an easier time finding it. Additionally, a Lost Mode allows you to lock a device to your Apple ID and prevent another person from pairing it with their account.

The company first announced it was opening up Find My to third-party manufactures back at WWDC 2020. The end of 2020 came and went with Apple not providing many updates on the expansion. Then over this past weekend, the company published Find My Certification Asst to the App Store. The software allows MFi (Made for iPhone) licensees to test their devices on the network, and submit the data they collect to Apple for certification.

Apple is also publishing a draft specification that will allow device markers to take advantage of the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology in the company's recent U1-equipped iPhones. The company says UWB will allow companies to create "more precise, directionally aware" experiences within Find My. The company says more Find My-enabled products and accessories will be announced soon.