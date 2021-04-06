Apple opens Find My to third-party testing

Back at WWDC 2020, Apple said it would open up the Find My network to third-party devices. The end of 2020 came and went, but the software is still only compatible with first-party Apple devices like the iPhone. A new app from the company suggests that could soon change, however. Over the weekend, Apple pushed Find My Certification Asst. to the App Store.

Spotted by TechCrunch, the software allows MFi (Made for iPhone) licensees to test their hardware for use on Apple's Find My network. Manufacturers can then submit the results they collect to Apple for certification. The app points licensees to the company's MFi Portal, which says the partner technology is "launching soon." The app's rollout is also interesting insofar as Apple's long-rumored Tile-like AirTags have been around the corner for what seems like years now. The latest reports suggest the company could announce the device as early as later this month.