The biggest disadvantages of using AI glasses
There are a few reasons to hesitate before buying a pair.
The world of AI glasses, or smart glasses as they're perhaps more commonly known, has been a truly fascinating one to watch develop. What once felt like something out of a classic science fiction film — that of a pair of glasses with technology and cutting-edge hardware built directly into them — has become one of a very plausible, and altogether expensive, reality.
On the one hand, it's always fun to see how technology evolves and improves over time. On the other, it's a piece of technology that has some rather alarming history attached to it, as well as some incredibly valid concerns about its future.
The rise of smart glasses was a swift one, and it's a market that is quite healthy. A 2026 survey conducted by Security.org found that 25 percent of respondents reported that they were likely to buy a pair of smart glasses in the coming year. Like every other piece of technology that came before it, smart glasses are only as good as the people who use them, and their place in our increasingly surveyed society is one that is worth having a conversation about.
Who is actually buying and using smart glasses?
If you've spent any amount of time scrolling YouTube or a social media platform that has shorts or reels of some kind, you've likely seen a content creator using smart glasses. They're incredibly popular amongst tech content creators and repair shops, mostly being used as a way to showcase their day-to-day business. In that sense, the technology is quite endearing, as it gives you a gateway into something that's actually beneficial.
Indeed, smart glasses do feel almost like they were made for that space. Technology content seems like the context where the technology naturally thrives, but smart glasses also have their hooks into a couple of distinct demographics.
Some seniors have shown a strong interest in them, adopting the technology for their accessibility features and showing interest in how well they can help one keep track of doctor visits or medication reminders. They are also incredibly popular among those with disabilities, and in that case, the actual need for these devices feels far more justifiable. Not every piece of technology has to help every single person in the world, and if there's anything that can be done to make life easier for certain populations, then we're all better off for it.
AI smart glasses have raised valid concerns about privacy and safety
The wisdom of buying smart glasses in 2026 depends almost entirely on what their use would be to you on a daily basis. They've been quite kind to people in certain workplaces, but in the constant chase for efficiency and quotas, the actual physical act of wearing them has had its ups and downs. Smart glasses have developed something of a reputation for causing eye strain and irritation.
It's not entirely dissimilar to how VR glasses have done the same, but the real concerns about smart glasses tend to come from the actual technology that is housed inside them. Many smart glasses come equipped with a camera that can capture video, and no matter how cool the rest of the hardware is, that is something that has rightfully spooked quite a few people over the years.
Consent and privacy laws are something that smart glasses have tangled with regularly. The thought of someone recording you without your knowledge is already frightening enough, but when someone can do so in such a clandestine way, it raises a red flag. Technology like this is something that you should be wary of, both as a consumer and as someone sharing spaces with smart tech, but it also potentially has some great things to accomplish in the future. Sadly, it's a technology tale as old as time.