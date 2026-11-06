Eufy's clever outdoor security camera that lives inside is now available to buy

Outdoor security cameras are a useful addition to any home, but not everyone is able to install one, be that for practical or rental reasons. Or maybe they just don't need the hassle of picking up a drill and hoping the holes end up where they're supposed to.

Anker has a workaround for all these issues thanks to sub-brand Eufy's Window Camera E10, which is now available to buy in the US. First announced back at IFA in the summer, it's actually an indoor camera that you stick to your window, with the lens facing outwards.

As well as its completely tool-free installation (the camera sticks to your window via a residue-free adhesive), the Window Camera E10 features a manually adjustable 25-degree downward tilt mechanism that allows you to set the best angle for whatever you have it monitoring. It has a 2.5k resolution, up to 8x digital zoom, and MaxColor Night Vision for after-dark recording. Footage is saved to an SD card up to 256GB in size, but you'll have to add that yourself as you don't get one in the box.

As glass reflects light, recording the outside of your house from inside often presents a number of issues, but Anker thinks it's solved the problem with a lens that's flush to the window, preventing background light from reaching it in the same way.

The company says that clear glass windows with one or two panes work best. If your windows are particularly thick, Anker warns that reflections from the extra layers may result in glare if you have lamps on. Frosted or patterned glass is obviously a no-no too. And if you live in an apartment on a high floor, the E10 probably isn't the device for you either, as there will likely be significant blind spots in the frame.

There is a built-in microphone too, which picks up ambient noise and anything loud directly outside. However, Anker warns that the reliability of the audio will depend a lot on glass thickness. The Window Camera E10 supports dual-band 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi and can record 24/7. AI human, pet and vehicle recognition is built in and does not require a subscription if you just rely on local storage.

If there's a potential snag, depending on your home layout, it's that you need to connect the camera to power via a single USB-C cable. Most indoor cameras can easily be positioned near a power source, but not everyone will have one of those directly next to their window. There's no battery-powered option.

The Eufy Window Camera E10 is available to buy now for $80.